Hillary Clinton Is Crushing Joe Biden In An Early Florida 2016 Poll

Photo: AP

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton holds an overwhelming lead over the rest of the Democratic field — including Vice President Joe Biden — as the 2016 Democratic front-runner for president in Florida, according to a new survey from Public Policy Polling.

The poll results, shared exclusively with Business Insider, find Clinton grabbing a clear majority — 61% of Florida Democrats pick her as the hypothetical 2016 Democratic nominee. Only 14% of Florida Democrats choose Biden. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo comes in third, earning 8% of the vote.The poll shows that as two high-profile members of the current Obama administration, Clinton and Biden enjoy the most early name recognition. Clinton has an 82% favorability rating among Florida Democrats, while Biden’s favorability rating sits at 74%. Cuomo is the only other candidate about whom the majority of Florida Democrats have an opinion.



Both Biden and Clinton have fanned the flames for 2016. Upon casting his vote in this week’s election, Biden didn’t rule out voting for himself again, leading to some speculation he’s considering a run.

Clinton, meanwhile, has brushed aside any questions she might be planning to make a second bid after a 2008 Democratic primary loss to President Barack Obama. But she has enjoyed high approval ratings during her time as Secretary of State, and she has become incredibly popular this year.

If Clinton doesn’t run, Biden would jump into front-runner status with 38% of the vote to Cuomo’s 22%. If neither Clinton nor Biden ran, Cuomo would garner 33% of the vote — but 42% of Florida Democrats said they would choose someone else or weren’t sure in that hypothetical question.

Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley and newly elected Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren — both of whom have been speculated about — get only 3% and 1% of the vote, the poll finds.

There’s no gender gap here — both men and women would prefer Clinton to be the 2016 nominee. In fact, Biden earns even less support among Florida Democratic men than he does among women. That’s probably because of his natural charm with women.

The combined way-too-early results in Florida show that voters would like to see a 2016 race between Clinton and Jeb Bush, whose last names would give the race a 1992 feel.

Check out the full results of the Republican Florida poll here >

And here are the full Democratic results:

Florida Democrats 2016



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.