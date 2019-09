PPI was much worse than anticipated as it clocked in at 1.4% vs. 1.0% consensus for the month of May. Core PPI met consensus at 0.2%.



Yes, we know. The only thing that matters is “core.” According to those who can still afford to eat and drive.

Core CPI In Line, Headline Ghastly: More Great News For People Who Don't Eat Or Drive

