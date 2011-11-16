3 Strong Pieces Of Economic Data Just Came Out

The numbers are out, and they’re good.



PPI showed a drop of 0.3% which was more than the 0.1% that was expected.

Retail sales jumped by 0.5%, which was ahead of the 0.3% that was expected.

Retail sales ex autos jumped 0.6%, well ahead of the 0.2% that was expected.

And Empire manufacturing came in at 0.61 vs. expectations of -2.00.

That’s also a big improvement from last month’s deep -8.48.



Markets are still notably lower, though off the lows a bit.

Original post: It’s been a data-light string of days we’ve had.

That changes now.

At 8:30 we get retail sales, PPI, and Empire Fed.

On each the estimates are:

PPI: -0.1%

Retail Sales +0.3%

Empire Fed -2.00

We’ll have all the data live here.

