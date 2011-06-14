May PPI Up Slightly More Than Expectations

Photo: AP
Headline: Up 7.3% year-over-year, 0.2% month-over-month.
Expectations: 6.8% year-over-year, 0.1% month-over-month.
Analysis: Last month, the PPI was up 6.8% year-over-year, and 0.8% month-over-month.
This month’s number came in slightly hotter than expectations, up 0.2% month-over-month, and 7.3% year-over-year.
Ex food and energy, PPI came in right in line with expectations, up 2.1% year-over-year.
Overall this is pretty much in line with expectations.
