May PPI Up Slightly More Than Expectations

Headline: Up 7.3% year-over-year, 0.2% month-over-month.

Expectations: 6.8% year-over-year, 0.1% month-over-month.



Analysis: Last month, the PPI was up 6.8% year-over-year, and 0.8% month-over-month.

This month’s number came in slightly hotter than expectations, up 0.2% month-over-month, and 7.3% year-over-year.

Ex food and energy, PPI came in right in line with expectations, up 2.1% year-over-year.

Overall this is pretty much in line with expectations.

