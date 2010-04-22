Producer Price Index Jumps 0.7% In March, Higher Than Expected

The March Producer Price Index (PPI) came in at 0.7% vs. +0.5% expected.



Core PPI was 0.1% vs. +0.1% expected, thus in-line.

PRODUCER PRICE INDEXES – MARCH 2010

The Producer Price Index for Finished Goods rose 0.7 per cent in March, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of labour Statistics reported today. This advance followed a 0.6-per cent decline in February and a 1.4-per cent increase in January. At the earlier stages of processing, prices received by manufacturers of intermediate goods climbed 0.6 per cent in March and the crude goods index rose 3.2 per cent. On an unadjusted basis, prices for finished goods advanced 6.0 per cent for the 12 months ended March 2010, their largest year-over-year gain since an 8.8-per cent rise in September 2008. (See table A.)

