Headline Producer Prices Fall 0.2 per cent, Below Expectations

UPDATE:Producer prices declined unexpectedly in April, new data out of the Bureau of labour Statistics shows.
Headline PPI fell 0.2 per cent during the month, below expectations for no change.
Excluding the more volatile categories of food and energy, producer prices increased in line with estimates at 0.2 per cent.
ORIGINAL:
Minutes away from the first of two major economic announcements of the day: the Producer Price Index.
Here’s what economists are looking for:
Headline PPI: 0% Change
PPI Ex Food & Energy: 0.2% Increase
PPI (yoy): 2.1% Increase
PPI Ex Food & Energy (yoy): 2.8% Increase
The announcement is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EST.
