Headline Producer Prices Fall 0.2 per cent, Below Expectations

A worker builds an engine for a 2012 Ford Focus on the assembly line at the Ford Motor Co.’s Michigan Assembly Plant.

Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

UPDATE:Producer prices declined unexpectedly in April, new data out of the Bureau of labour Statistics shows.



Headline PPI fell 0.2 per cent during the month, below expectations for no change.

Excluding the more volatile categories of food and energy, producer prices increased in line with estimates at 0.2 per cent.

Below, key output from the report (click to enlarge).

Photo: Bureau of labour Statistics

Photo: Bureau of labour Statistics

ORIGINAL:

Minutes away from the first of two major economic announcements of the day: the Producer Price Index.

Here’s what economists are looking for:

Headline PPI: 0% Change

PPI Ex Food & Energy: 0.2% Increase

PPI (yoy): 2.1% Increase

PPI Ex Food & Energy (yoy): 2.8% Increase

Click here for updates >

The announcement is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EST.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.