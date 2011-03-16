GIGANTIC 1.6% SURGE IN PRODUCER PRICES

The number:



1.6% increase in headline PPI is super hot.

But core (ex-food and energy) at 0.2% is super-tame.

So the debate of headline vs. core remains.

Background: Well, this is going to surprise nobody but producer pices are getting more expensive. The official estimate is for a 0.6% rise in producer prices.

The real question is: how will tomorrow’s CPI match up, and what does that tell you about margin pressure.

