The Poynter Institute To Become ESPN's New Watchdog

Photo: Courtesy of Glassdoor

the Poynter Institute will take over ESPN’s ombudsman duties, expanding the role into a full-fledged journalistic watchdog project.”The Poynter Review Project” will review all of ESPN’s content (across all platforms) and issue monthly public reports on their objectivity and ethical performance.

They will also respond to reader complaints and provide comment on specific special topics — like, say, LeBron James and “The Decision.”

The network has taken a lot of criticism over the years for being too cozy with the players and leagues that they are supposed to be objectively covering. Their past ombudspeople have been critical at time, but limited by the fact they are only one person with better things to do than wag their finger at the Worldwide Leader.

