PowerShares Cashes In On Patriotism With Launch Of Build-America Bonds

Your patriotic desire to help rebuild America is a moneymaking opportunity for Invesco Ltd. (IVZ), creator of the popular PowerShares QQQ ETF.



The company is now offering an ETF based upon Build America Bonds. The ETF will be benchmarked to the Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index:

Marketwatch: Invesco Ltd.’s PowerShares unit launched a new taxable exchange-traded fund on Tuesday, to help investors buy in Build America Bonds, a federally-subsidized form of taxable municipal debt that helps states and local municipalities get a better deal on selling taxable debt to finance capital projects. The fund comes after issuers have sold almost $50 billion in the securities since the program began in April.

