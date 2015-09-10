32 incredible powers you didn't know Queen Elizabeth II had

Queen Elizabeth II is now the longest-serving British Monarch ever. On Wednesday, she broke the record of her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, reigning for 63 years, seven months, and two days.

Her Majesty may not wield the tyrannical powers of the British Monarchs of old, but she’s still not like you or me.

The historic “prerogative powers” of the Sovereign have been devolved largely to government ministers, but this still means that when the British government declares war, regulates the civil service, or signs a treaty, it is doing so only on her authority.

And she still wields some of these prerogative powers herself — as well as numerous other unique powers, ranging from the surprising to the utterly bizarre.

In addition to the UK and Australia, the Queen is also the head of state in Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Solomon Islands, and Tuvalu. Erkki & Hanna/Shutterstock New Year's celebrations in the Bahamas. All the above are Commonwealth Realms, or former British colonies. The British sovereign retains the position she holds in the United Kingdom, that of head of state. As in Britain, this is largely a ceremonial role from day to day. The Duke of Atholl must pay by way of a rose whenever the Sovereign calls. This most recently happened during the reign of Queen Victoria, so it's unclear whether the rose has to be any particular colour. http://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/e/e3/Queen_Victoria_by_Bassano.jpg If the Sovereign passes near Kidwelly Castle in Wales, the tenant has to provide a bodyguard in full armour. This is complicated slightly by the fact the castle is a ruin. Getty Medieval history enthusiasts fight in the ring during the Knights Of Jerusalem Historical Festival on September 20, 2013 in Jerusalem, Israel. The Marquis of Ailesbury owns Savernake Forest and is required to produce a blast on a hunting horn should the Sovereign pass through the Forest. This last happened in 1943. Takahiro Bessho The owner of Sauchlemuir Castle must set out three glasses of port on New Year's Eve for the grandmother of James IV of Scotland. (For reference, James IV served from 1474 to 1513.) Shutterstock Great Yarmouth must provide a hundred herrings baked in 24 pasties to the Sheriff, who then sends them to the Lord of the Manor -- who then sends them to the Sovereign. Reuters Pictures The Duke of Marlborough has to present a small satin flag with a Fleur de Lys on August 13, the anniversary of the Battle of Blenheim. Ec.Domnowall/Wikimedia Commons (CC)

