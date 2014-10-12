VIDEO: PlayStation Teases Footage For Its First Original Show And It Looks Awesome

Lisa Eadicicco/ Business Insider The ‘Powers’ cast from left to right: moderator Geoff Keighley, Brian Michael Bendis, Eddie Izzard, Noah Taylor, Susan Heyward, Olesya Rulin, and Logan Browning.

New York Comic Con goers got an exclusive first look at PlayStation’s first original series, “Powers,” an adaption of the popular graphic novel that will be coming to PlayStation Network this December.

The series, which stars comedian Eddie Izzard, Susan Heyward, Olesya Rulin, and Noah Taylor among others, focuses on two homicide detectives that are assigned to investigate cases involving people with extraordinary abilities known as “powers.”

The show will be available for download and to stream on PlayStation devices starting this winter. Those who have a PlayStation Plus membership can view the whole series for free, although Sony hasn’t said how much it will cost for non-PlayStation Plus members.

The trailer, which was shown for the first time at Comic Con, is largely narrated by Sharito Copley, who plays Detective Christian Walker. The clip focuses on the dynamic between Walker and Detective Deena Pilgrim, played by Susan Hayward. Here’s the trailer:

(Note: this trailer contains mature language)

But those who attended the panel got a look at another bonus scene that won’t be shown anywhere else until the show debuts. During the scene, Walker tells Pilgrim about a sexual experience he had with a woman — and how it resulted in her obtaining some powers of her own. Pilgrim simply rolls her eyes in response, further illustrating the dynamic we can expect between the two when the show premiers.

“Powers” co-creator Brian Michael Bendis, who authored the graphic novels, emphasised that show will stray from the graphic novel in a few ways.

“What Mike and I always wanted from the ‘Powers’ TV show wasn’t a word-to-word adaption,” Bendis said on stage in reference to “Powers” co-creator Michael Avon Oeming. “We wanted the show to be its own entity.”

While the show will follow storylines from the graphic novel series, the plot will start later in the series. One of the younger characters in the show, Calista Secor (Olesya Rulin), will start out at an older age in the first episode that she is in the graphic novels.

The creators essentially cherry-picked stories from the series that they thought would be a great fit for the television adaptation.

Eddie Izzard, who plays the character Wolfe, talked about what to expect when you first see him on the show.

“He is dark, and he does seem to have more powers than anyone seems to have,” Izzard said. “But he is charming, and the point where we meet him he is f—-d up as hell.”

The “Powers” television show has been 14 years in the making. FX announced plans to create an adaptation of the graphic novel series in 2012, but cancelled after shooting the pilot episode.

