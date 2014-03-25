BRACE YOURSELVES: A Major Spring Storm Could Slam The East Coast This Week

National Weather Service In one worst-case scenario, parts of New England could receive more than one foot of snow.

A powerful storm system could either slam New England with heavy snow on Tuesday night or turn out to be no big deal, based on an alert from the National Weather Service on Monday.

The amount of precipitation is in question due to the high variability in computer models showing the storm’s track, the weather service said.

Snow or not, the weather service says that spring is definitely on hold for the next few days. Cold and windy conditions are certain along the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts on Wednesday morning with temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below normal already affecting much of the eastern U.S. coast on Monday.

Here’s the potential snow forecast. The New York area could get a few inches:

National Weather Service Predicted snow total forecast for New York City.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.