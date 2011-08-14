Awesome Pictures From The Paratriathalon Nationals In NYC

Photo: Ben Solomon/USA Triathlon

Some 70 top US paratriathaletes took part in the Accenture Paratriathalon National Championships on August 7 in New York City, competing for the chance to represent Team USA in Beijing next month at the ITU Paratriathalon World Championships.



To qualify, athletes needed to finish the race in four hours or less. Less experienced athletes also raced in an open division with only two categories.

Paratriathletes say it’s not all about the win. Danielle McLaughlin, who won the TRI-5 women’s category, gushed after her race, “The atmosphere was awesome and New York City is a great place to race. This is one of the best days ever. It’s a great sport and it’s so empowering.”

Athletes competed in six different categories with rules that varied based on physical impairment.

USA Triathalon also organised an elite race for triathletes alongside the paratriathalon.

