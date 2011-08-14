Awesome Pictures From The Paratriathalon Nationals In NYC

Simone Foxman
paratriathalon nationals new york city 7

Photo: Ben Solomon/USA Triathlon

Some 70 top US paratriathaletes took part in the Accenture Paratriathalon National Championships on August 7 in New York City, competing for the chance to represent Team USA in Beijing next month at the ITU Paratriathalon World Championships.

To qualify, athletes needed to finish the race in four hours or less. Less experienced athletes also raced in an open division with only two categories.

Paratriathletes say it’s not all about the win. Danielle McLaughlin, who won the TRI-5 women’s category, gushed after her race, “The atmosphere was awesome and New York City is a great place to race. This is one of the best days ever. It’s a great sport and it’s so empowering.”

Athletes competed in six different categories with rules that varied based on physical impairment.

USA Triathalon also organised an elite race for triathletes alongside the paratriathalon.

The day started out rainy...

But paratriathletes and their friends turned out to compete and cheer.

The race was delayed due to weather conditions.

Athletes raced in six different categories, dependent upon their physical impairment.

Legally blind athletes raced with a guide.

The course consisted of a 1.5 km swim, a 40 km bike, and a 10 km run.

Triathalon rules are different in each category, based on the needs and abilities of athletes.

Some athletes raced to earn a spot on Team USA in the 2011 ITU Paratriathalon World Championships in Beijing.

Newcomers raced in an open division with only two categories.

Patricia Walsh posted the fastest women's time. She won the women's TRI-6 (legally blind) category and earned a spot on Team USA.

Not quite inspired to get up and go to the gym?

This might get you moving.

Check out the 10 fattest states in America.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.