Powerful Photographs Show How Ukrainians Cope With Everyday Life During Wartime

In late 2013, English photographer Christopher Nunn found himself in a small town in Ukraine, alone and unable to speak the language, just as the crisis in Crimea was starting to foment.

Equipped with only his camera, Nunn had been in the country for months, attempting to reconnect with his family’s forgotten Ukrainian roots through photography. He was especially interested in capturing the everyday lives of Ukraine’s common citizens.

But as crisis spread and unrest grew, Nunn’s work took a different tone.

“I never set out to document the political situation or the war directly,” Nunn says.

Nonetheless, he captured what he saw, chronicling the subtle and not-so-subtle effects the violence and turmoil had on daily life in Ukraine, in both big cities and small towns.

This body of work, titled “A Row Of Bones,” is an understated but affecting look at life right now in Ukraine. More work can be seen on Nunn’s website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.