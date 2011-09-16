The Most Powerful Freemasons Ever

Photo: wikipedia commons
Freemasons have over six-million members worldwide, and despite being in its fifth-century the group remains shrouded in mystery.The one thing that is public about the masons is their member list — and some of the most powerful people in the world were at one time part of the club.
The following is a list of 13 powerful members — some living, some not — who took the secret vow.
Franklin became a member of Saint John's Lodge in Philadelphia, a few years after starting his own society -- the Leathern Apron Club.
His membership in the order and time spent as Grand Master of Pennsylvania didn't interfere with his role as hero of the Revolutionary War, Founding Father, and inventor.
Initiated: 1730
The first President of the United States of America had a strong relationship with the Masons.
He was given the rank of Master Mason less than a year after initiation, and he performed Masonic rites at the laying of the U.S. Capitol's cornerstone on September 18, 1793.
Initiated: November 4, 1752.
Austrian composer and son of a Freemason, Mozart created a number of masonic musical numbers during his prolific career. He was a part of the Zur Wohltätigkeit (Charity) Lodge, Austria.
Initiated: December 14, 1784.
Literary giant Mark Twain was a member of the Polar Star Lodge No. 79, A.F.&A.M. in St. Louis, and became a Master Mason within a few months of joining.
At one point suspended for not paying his dues, Twain was reinstated a short while later.
He resigned from the order in 1867, but did visit another lodge the following year.
Initiated: May 22, 1861
Along with being a two time British Prime Minister and honorary citizen of the United States, Churchill was a member of the Studholme Mason Lodge No. 1591 in England.
He had a family history with the Masons, as well as many Mason friends, but he personally had little to do with the order outside of limited social engagements. He resigned from his lodge in 1912, but continued to contribute to Freemasonry throughout his life.
Initiated: May 24, 1901
The reformer and creator of the Republic of Turkey, Ataturk surrounded himself with Freemasons throughout his career.
During the fight for independence, six of his seven high ranking military staff officers were Freemasons. He was a part of Lodge Veritas in Salonica, which was overseen by the French Grand Orient.
Initiated: 1907
FDR was the governor of New York, our 32nd president, the man to lead the country through the Great Depression and World War II, and eventually an Honorary Grand Master of the Order of DeMolay.
The ceremony to bestow the honorary title took place at the White House. He was a part of the Holland Lodge No. 8, in New York City.
Initiated: October 11, 1911
J. Edgar Hoover may have created the FBI, but he probably received more accolades for his time spent as a Mason.
He became a Master Mason by age 25, became a 30-Third Degree Inspector General Honorary in 1955, and was given the Grand Cross of honour -- the highest recognition by the Scottish Rite -- in 1965.
There's even a room in the Mason's House of the Temple dedicated to him.
Initiated: 1920
Earl Warren was an influential Supreme Court Chief Justice from 1953-1969.
He was one of five Masonic Chief Justices: he served as the Grand Master of California for the Masons for one year, and he was a 33 Degree Scottish Rite Mason as well.
Initiated: 1934
Before his ascension to great political power, current Italian prime minister Berlusconi was part of a masonic lodge called Propaganda Due, a group of powerful men with the goal of shifting Italy's government to a more authoritarian regime.
The lodge was disbanded in 1981, and Berlusconi escaped punishment despite having lied in testimony about the length of his membership and the amount he had paid in member fees.
The charter for the group had been withdrawn by the Grand Orient of Italy in 1976.
Initiated: 1978
The Reverend Jesse Jackson is a 33 Degree Prince Hall Freemason, a sect which famously severed ties with mainstream Grand Lodges over racial tension.
He was made a Master Mason in 1987. Jackson is a part of the Harmony Lodge No. 88 in Chicago. He continues his work with the Masons, as well as in civil rights discrimination, to this day.
Initiated: May 25, 1987
John Elway is a two-time Super Bowl champion and current executive vice president of football operations for the Denver Broncos.
It wasn't until after his football career was finished that he expressed interest in becoming a Freemason, but he eventually became a 'perpetual member' (meaning lifetime member) of South Denver- Lodge No. 93.
Initiated: June 28, 2002
John Jacob Astor, Andrew Jackson, William 'Bud' Abbott, Salvador Allende, Benedict Arnold, Nat King Cole, Samuel Colt, Duke Ellington, James Naismith, Scottie Pippen, Michael Richards, all seven Ringling brothers, Strom Thurmond, Shaquille O'Neal, Paul Revere, Oscar Wilde, Denton T. 'Cy' Young, and John Wayne -- to name a few.
Check out Wikipedia's full list of notable Freemasons.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.