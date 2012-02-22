Powerful Content Sites Are The Right Kind Of 'Audience Owners' To Succeed In e-Commerce

Publishers such as Daily Candy, Thrillist and New York Times that have strong editorial content are the right kind of “audience owners” that can take full advantage of e-commerce campaigns, says Jonty Kelt, whose company Group Commerce is transforming the revenue streams for media companies.



Watch below our interview with Kelt where he explains what campaigns work (and don’t work) for content sites.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Dan Goodman, Robert Libetti

Don’t Miss: Here’s The Secret To Making Money From Great Content >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.