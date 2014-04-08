The 11 Assistants Who Run Hollywood

Hollywood’s bigwigs may seem completely put-together 24/7, but what we don’t see on a day-to-day basis is the amount of work it takes to keep them on their game — and the folks who do it.
Personal assistants are responsible for keeping Hollywood’s biggest names on time, on schedule, and on their A-games around the clock.
They book meetings, run errands, arrange for childcare, and anything else required to keep their bosses in check.
These are 11 of the assistants who keep Hollywood running from behind the scenes.
Zaro handles all the day-to-day activities not just for her famous talent-agent boss, Scooter Braun, but also for some of the artists he represents, like Justin Bieber and Carly Rae Jepsen. She is instrumental in keeping Braun efficient and making the day easier for him, her brother Alexander Zaro tells BI.
The Syracuse grad works hard to promote Braun's clients, but goes out of her way to also promote her sister, who is a musician herself. Zaro is particularly close with musician Asher Roth, who appears in many of her Instagram pictures.
After starting as an intern with Scooter Braun Projects, Zaro, now one of the company's five executive assistants, has been loyal to Braun for nearly three years.
Diedrich is a 10-year veteran of CBS Entertainment, and wrangles the chaos for chairwoman Nina Tassler.
Over the years, she rose up from office coordinator to assistant to the president, signing on as assistant to the chairman when Tassler was promoted in February. Her boss's tenure at CBS has included developing the hit 'CSI' and 'NCIS' franchises and green-lighting 'How I Met Your Mother' and 'The Big Bang Theory.'
In her new position, Diedrich will have her hands in programming across primetime, daytime, and late night, as well as program development in all genres.
Women pass in and out of his life, but Hollywood's favourite bachelor can count on one woman: a 'cheerful, red-haired woman in early middle age' who goes by the name Angel.
Clooney first met her when she assisted him and fellow 'ER' cast member Noah Wyle in the '90s (Clooney won her over in the end).
Angel lives in a detached house on his Los Angeles property so she can assist at a moment's notice. She also frequently pops up in magazine profiles on Clooney.
After graduating from UCLA in 2012, Davis hit the career-opportunity jackpot at Fox with entry into the inaugural apprenticeship program. Each of nine participants shadowed a division head in Fox's broadcast and cable networks, and were tasked with brainstorming an original project to work on and pitch to their mentors.
Roughly halfway into the six-month apprenticeship, Davis managed to impress the network chairman, Kevin Reilly, enough to land a permanent position in his office. Reilly oversees what goes on air, and is credited with bringing 'Glee' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' to Fox.
In 2013, Jennifer Lopez lost her boyfriend, her spot on the 'American Idol' judges panel, and her longtime assistant. Iyer defected to Mariah Carey's camp -- who would replace J-Lo on the show for one season -- when the singer hired producer Jermaine Dupri as her manager.
Iyer's experience as a one-time tour manager for Snoop Dogg's record label and talent scout at Sony BMG make her the ideal, industry-savvy fit for the Grammy-winning Carey.
J-Law and Ciarrocchi met more than four years ago, becoming fast and fierce confidants. Lawrence soon employed her as an assistant. Ciarrocchi now appears in Vogue cover stories and holds IMDb credits for 'The Hunger Games,' 'Silver Linings Playbook,' and 'American Hustle.'
When Lawrence was asked how she stays sane while working so much, she said, 'Justine is with me. So it's kind of like, this consistent thing in my life. I'm still doing what a 23-year-old should be doing, which is hanging out with my friend and being normal.'
Freer bounced from assisting to writing to casting to managing a gelato espresso bar, before landing a sweet gig as the executive assistant to Paul Lee. Lee is the president of ABC Entertainment Group and has a reputation for 'making decisions by committee' -- seeking out the advice and opinions of his staff on pilots before green-lighting them.
Freer's only been there for seven months, but will likely be central in keeping Lee on schedule as he adjusts to the exit of Anne Sweeney, president of Disney/ABC Television Group.
Elkins is a major authority on all things LA and behind-the-scenes Hollywood. The creator of LA guide blog The Yenta Report, Elkins has been assisting for almost 10 years and says 'there's not much I haven't done, seen, or heard.'
While she's not allowed to disclose her boss' names, she says she works part-time for two actors and a musician, and absolutely loves it.
The woman is a true veteran in the industry, working previously with the likes of Brendan Fraser, Ed Helms, Chelsea Handler, Toni Collette, and Bradley Whitford, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Up until last week, Harrell managed virtually all operations in Lilo's life -- quite a challenge, as the young star tries to restart her career and stay sober. The long-suffering assistant recently quit when the troubled starlet reportedly could no longer afford to pay him.
Sparks flew when the pair first met. After working just one day for Lohan in Los Angeles, they clicked and she invited him to move to New York City with her and continue working as her assistant. But those sparks quickly caught fire.
During the cross-country move, they got into a huge spat -- which played out on Lohan's docu-series, 'Lindsay,' on the Oprah Winfrey Network. Continued bickering and lack of communication fuelled the tension.
Harrell is reportedly still accompanying Lohan to do press for the show, and is hoping to get another celebrity assistant job by helping her out, post-employment. With former high-profile bosses like Prince, Shaun White, and Steven Tyler on his resume, Harrell will surely be snatched up soon.
An Australian Native, Laidlaw worked with Brangelina and the kids on their Christmas vacation to Queensland, Australia. In addition to laying out plans for the trip, Laidlaw accompanied the family to theme parks and other local hot spots, she told Australia's News.com.au.
The 28-year-old TV and film producer was also a production assistant on Jolie's World War II film 'Unbroken.' When not assisting the Jolie-Pitts, Laidlaw produces short films of her own and serves as co-creative director at creative consultancy ZenPop Creatives.
An internship at E! News quickly turned into a full-time job as the assistant to one of the network's biggest stars. Knight works as the personal assistant to E! News co-anchor Giuliana Rancic, and frequently posts pics on her Instagram of her with her famous boss and other high-profile friends who run in their inner circle.
Knight, who also appears on Rancic's reality show, helps the host during shoots and attends red carpet events with her bff boss. Working long hours, Knight says she always carries gum, water, and a LARA Bar with her to keep herself on her toes.
