Just One Winning Ticket Was Sold For $US400 Million Powerball Jackpot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery say a $US400 million winning ticket in the latest Powerball drawing was sold in Lexington.

Lottery officials said early Thursday that the ticket was sold at the Murphy USA station on Augusta Road.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were 7-10-22-32-35 with the Powerball of 19.

The actual value is $US399.4 million, with a direct cash option of $US233 million.

It’s the largest Powerball winning ticket sold in South Carolina and the fourth largest in the history of the game.

South Carolina also had a $US1 million winning ticket sold at a gasoline station in Hampton. That ticket matched the first five numbers.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.