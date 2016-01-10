Here are the winning numbers for the Powerball

The numbers have just been drawn for the 2016 Powerball worth a record $900 million.

The winning numbers are: 32-16-19-57-34 and Powerball 13, according to the New York Daily News.

After taxes, the estimated jackpot prize is $450 million.

The jackpot rose to a record-high $900 million on Saturday morning.

“The jackpot will be the largest since a Powerball prize that climbed to $564.1 million last February before it was won by players from North Carolina, Texas and Puerto Rico,” according to the Associated Press.

Officials told ABC that if no winners are drawn tonight, Wednesday’s jackpot will continue to rise to $1.3 billion.

