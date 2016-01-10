The Powerball jackpot just hit a new record -- $900 million

The Powerball lottery jackpot has risen to a record-high $900 million, Texas Lottery officials told ABC News.
“The jackpot will be the largest since a Powerball prize that climbed to $564.1 million last February before it was won by players from North Carolina, Texas and Puerto Rico,” according to the Associated Press.
The winners will be announced at 10:59 p.m. ET Saturday.
Officials told ABC that if no winners are drawn tonight, Wednesday’s jackpot will continue to rise to $1.3 billion.
