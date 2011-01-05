PowerBalance Admits Their Athletic Strength Bracelets Don't Actually Do Anything

Kevin Durant graced the cover of SI sporting a PowerBalance

Photo: SI

PowerBalance – the company whose holographic bracelets appear all over pro courts and football fields — has been forced to admit that its products do not enhance balance, strength, and flexibility, despite the company’s previous claims.The fact that a rubber bracelet with a hologram doesn’t improve physical attributes probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone.



Except, that is, to the many athletes that swear by them. Superstars Derrick Rose and Drew Brees have been counted among their endorsers

There’s a whole host of companies manufacturing jewelry with similar claims that capitalise on those athlete testimonials.

The trinkets gained popularity in athletic circles because representatives from companies like PowerBalance and Phiten handed them out at professional training facilities across America. That prompted ESPN The Magazine to test them against a placebo and reach the same conclusion the company now admits to be true: the holographic effect is a hoax.

Also: What Is That Thing Baseball Players Wear Around Their Neck? WE FIND OUT

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.