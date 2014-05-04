Inspiring New World Cup Commercial Tells The Story Of A Soccer Player Born With One Leg

Tony Manfred
Powerade world cup commercial kidYouTube

Powerade made the best World Cup commercial we’ve seen so far.

It tells the life story Nico Calabria, a 19-year-old soccer player who was born with one leg.

The ad is almost entirely composed of home video from his childhood. It shows him as a toddler, frustrated and struggling to grasp how to play sports with his disability, and then eventually as a high school soccer player who’s deadly on free kicks.

Nico has already climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, and he’ll play in the Amputee World Cup in the fall.

Here’s the commercial:

Sick free kick:

Nico goal world cup commercialPowerade

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.