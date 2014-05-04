Inspiring New World Cup Commercial Tells The Story Of A Soccer Player Born With One Leg

Powerade made the best World Cup commercial we’ve seen so far.

It tells the life story Nico Calabria, a 19-year-old soccer player who was born with one leg.

The ad is almost entirely composed of home video from his childhood. It shows him as a toddler, frustrated and struggling to grasp how to play sports with his disability, and then eventually as a high school soccer player who’s deadly on free kicks.

Nico has already climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, and he’ll play in the Amputee World Cup in the fall.

Here’s the commercial:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Sick free kick:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.