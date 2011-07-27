Tumblr Power User Anthony De Rosa Returns (But He'll Be Posting A Lot Less)

Monday afternoon, Anthony De Rosa posted on his Soup Soup Tumblr that he was “frustrated, annoyed, and fed up” with the service.



“I’m not paid by Tumblr to maintain this blog, I can’t continue to spend time trying to scotch tape it together,” he wrote. “When the service gets their shit together, I will post again regularly but I don’t have time to babysit and fix things that I shouldn’t need to fix.”

It was a surprising decision, one that pointed out the difficulties many of Tumblr’s users have.

De Rosa’s absence didn’t last long, however. He’s posted four times between 10 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday. (Our favourite one: An image that reads “Liked 20,000 posts” accompanied by text reading “I like you a lot, Tumblr. Just stop being so difficult.“)

We asked D Rosa about the decision in an email on Tuesday:

Well first, I never said I quit and would like the Business Insider to post a correction. I said I was having so much frustration with the service that it was literally making it impossible for me to contribute even if I wanted to.

Tumblr was preventing me from using their service by way of the service not being stable enough to post. The morning I posted that message, I lost something I had spent almost an hour putting together, and instead of wisely making a back up of that post, I hit send and once again Tumblr threw up an error and my time was wasted. Out of frustration, I decided I would limit my posting there out of fear of the same thing happening again. I’m still going to be cautious and don’t plan on using the service as much as I had been until I feel comfortable it has gained some reliable stability.

Glad to have you back.

UPDATE: After we posted this story, we got further clarification from De Rosa:

I plan on posting a lot less if it continues, I was putting up with it for a while but it all came to a head yesterday morning when the theme of the site reconfigured without even logging into the customisation panel and the fact I lost a post I spent a great deal of time writing.

I don’t plan on quitting, never did, but I am taking a wait and see approach in regards to the reliability of the publishing mechanism. I’m simply afraid of investing the same amount of time I once did because I can’t rely on it not losing my post in the process of sending it.

