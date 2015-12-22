Power struggles between the biggest mobile platforms and the underdogs that are gaining ground

Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS dominate the smartphone platform market, controlling a combined 95.7% of the installed base in the US. But the global battle for subscribers between the two operating systems is expected to intensify, especially as the US and China — powerhouse smartphone markets — reach saturation.

Growth of iOS device shipments is outpacing growth of Android device shipments, but Android’s opportunity in low-end and emerging markets is still greater. iOS has been boosted heavily by the launch of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, but Android bounced back in Q2.

In a new report, BI Intelligence takes a closer look at the biggest developments in the smartphone market during the first half of 2015, including what the platform landscape looks like at the country level. We also review how the world’s largest vendors are positioning themselves in the battle for some of the fastest-growing mobile markets.

Here are some key points from the report:

Growth of iOS device shipments is outpacing growth of Android device shipments. iOS device shipments saw YoY growth of 35%, to reach 47.5 million shipments. This is much steeper on-year growth than the 12% it saw in the same quarter of 2014, and it outstrips Android’s 13% YoY growth in Q2.

Samsung and Apple continue to dominate the smartphone market by vendor, while Chinese manufacturers account for the vast majority of remaining shipments. Samsung and Chinese manufacturers were heavily affected by a slowing smartphone market in China in Q2 and the growing popularity of Apple devices in their key markets.

The US has one of the most developed smartphone markets globally. 77% of the total mobile installed base owned a smartphone in June. The biggest challenge for platforms and vendors in the smartphone-saturated US is declining interest in frequent upgrades.

India has yet to fulfil its promise as the future engine of smartphone sales growth, but that could change soon. Smartphones accounted for ~44% of mobile shipments in India in Q2 2015. India is expected to surpass the US in total shipments in 2017.

In full, the report:

Looks at the global market for smartphones, and examines how smartphone shipments have grown during the first half of 2015.

Examines how the world’s largest vendors, including both Western and Asian manufacturers, are performing.

Estimates the global market share of major platform, including iOS, Android, Windows, and Blackberry.

Discusses local developments in each of the largest smartphone markets including the United States, China, and Europe.

Reviews the platforms and vendors who are taking over some of the world’s fastest growing smartphone markets in India and Brazil.

