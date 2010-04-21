Power Struggle At Nomura: Christian Meissner Quits After Being Passed Over For A Promotion

Christian Meissner

One of Nomura’s star bankers just quit because of a big power shift at the bank during which he was passed over for a promotion.The Times Online is reporting that Christian Meissner, who apparently had a 2-year contract with Nomura for $20 million, quit after William Vereker and Hiroyuki Suzuki, were promoted to be the joint global heads of Nomura’s investment bank.



Meissner was snubbed while his colleague, Vereker, promoted. Before he was promoted, Vereker had the same role as Meissner. Both were heads of investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

William Vereker

Meisner has apparently already received offers from other banks, including BAML, according to the Times.The power struggle has roots back to at least last month, when Jasjit Bhattal was promoted to president and chief operating officer of global wholesale business at Nomura.

Today, Bhattal promoted Tarun Jotwani to take over from Sadeq Sayeed, the former CEO of Europe, Middle East and Africa. Bhattal promoted Vereker and Suzuki to work under Jotwani.

