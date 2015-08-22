Here's who has the best chance of making it to the White House

In this second round of power rankings compiled by Business Insider, the GOP primary race sees a shake-up in the polls with a new candidate rounding out the top 5 and a new leader against Hillary Clinton.

Produced by Lamar Salter. Original reporting by Brett Logiurato and Andy Kiersz.

