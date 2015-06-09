These 7 simple 'power poses' can transform your day and change your life

Tough day at work?

A lot of how we’re feeling is manifested in the way we sit, breathe, and position our bodies. When we’re anxious, our heart rate and blood pressure climb and our breathing gets fast and shallow. In response, our “fight-or-flight” response kicks in, turning temporary stress into a cycle of negative thoughts, feelings, and behaviours.

But you don’t have to ditch the office and go for a run to transform your day.

All it takes is a little movement, at least according to Happify, a website and app that uses games and tasks based on positive psychology to make you happier.

Most of them — from spending a few minutes paying attention to your breathing to laying down with your legs on a chair — are very simple. But they can have a major impact on how you feel throughout the day. One of them is a “power pose” popularised by Harvard

Business School professor Amy Cuddy, who explained in a recent TED talk that our posture has the power to change not only how others perceive us but also our body chemistry.

Check them out:

