Here's A Look At The Post-Earthquake Power Outages Near San Francisco Right Now

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay area on Sunday morning. It is the largest tremor in the area since the 6.9 magnitude Loma Prieta quake in 1989.

Twitter users reported power outages in Napa, Sonoma, and other spots throughout the area. The California Highway Patrol in Santa Rosa said there were widespread power outages in the area, including multiple power poles down.

Here’s a look at the current situation, according to Pacific Gas & Electric Company.

