Detroit's Power Grid Is Back And People Have Been Rescued From Elevators

Most of Detroit’s municipal power grid went down this morning, cutting electricity to public buildings in the city, officials have said.

Police, fire, school, and jail buildings have lost power, and traffic lights weren’t working, a city spokesperson said.

A major cable failure in the city’s public lighting grid caused the outage. The power went out around 10:30 a.m. and has now been restored.

Some people were trapped in elevators throughout Detroit, according to Detroit Fire Chief Jack Wiley, and fire crews freed them.

The outages affected the Detroit Institute of Arts, Wayne State, and the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice, which people evacuated by stairwells, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Schools in the area dismissed early because of the outage.

The city’s public lighting authority serves 100 customers total, according to Fox News in Detroit. Residential power is working.

Wiley told Fox 2 that all firehouses were experiencing power outages, but some have generators.

Some buildings were running on generator power, according to USA Today.

