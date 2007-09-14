Power Lunch: AOL (TWX) Execs Get A New Dining Room

Yesterday we excerpted Pali Research analyst’s Rich Greenfield questions for Time Warner management, including this one:

Everyone seems to indicate that Ron Grant is essentially running AOL. So what is Randy Falco actually doing? Specifics would be great (and is Falco actually building an “executive” dining room down at AOL’s HQ?).

We can’t tell you precisely what Randy Falco is doing, but we can answer the question about the executive dining room. It’s true!

“Lots of people are talking about it,” a well-placed source tell us. The only question is whether said dining room represents gilded age opulence or just a “glorified cafeteria conference room”, as another AOLer has tried to convince us. Anyone who’s seen it want to weigh in?

