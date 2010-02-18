Facebook's Power Goes Out

Update 2: Three Tesla executives died in the plane crash.

Update: This could have something to do with a small plane crash in Palo Alto.

Earlier: The power is out at Facebook HQ, according to the company’s official Twitter account.

“It’s one of those days at the office,” the Tweet reads. “The power is out in our home of Palo Alto, but we’re working and Facebook will be available as normal.”

We bet those huge skylights all across Facebook HQ’s first floor are coming in handy right about now.

