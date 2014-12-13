13 Power Couples Who Rule The Business World

It’s one thing to have a successful career, but maintaining a successful marriage on top of that can be even harder.
Here are 11 power couples where both partners have done extremely well in business, finance, entertainment, media, fashion, and tech.
'Lean In' author and Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg says that choosing a spouse is the most important decision young professionals will ever make.
She and her husband, entrepreneur and SurveyMonkey CEO Dave Goldberg, pride themselves on having a 50/50 split of household duties, Sandberg said at Business Insider's IGNITION conference in 2011.
Both leave work at 5:30 every day to have dinner with their two children, and each spouse serves as a valuable source of business advice for the other, the L.A. Times reports.
CBS CEO Les Moonves is widely credited with helping pull the network out of a ratings slump, and now the station has been America's most-watched network for 11 of the past 12 TV seasons.
In 2004, he married 'Big Brother' host and former 'CBS Morning News' anchor Julie Chen, who has since also become a host of 'The Talk.'
At home, Moonves can be something of a pushover, and Chen is the disciplinarian of their five-year-old son, Charlie, the couple tells The Hollywood Reporter.
THR reports that in 2013, Moonves and Chen arrived at CBS offices on Halloween dressed up as Captain Hook and Wendy, while Charlie went as Peter Pan.
MacKenzie Bezos first fell for her future husband, Jeff Bezos, while the two were working at the New York hedge fund D.E. Shaw in the early 90s, according to a Wired story.
Jeff went on to found Amazon.com two years after the pair were married in 1993.
MacKenzie, who studied writing under Toni Morrison at Princeton, has written two novels. To this day, Jeff brags about how smart his wife is, according to a story on MacKenzie in Vogue, and will sometimes take the afternoon off to read her writing and give her notes.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer and investor Zack Bogue have been married since 2009, and it sounds like most of that time has been spent on the go.
Together, the couple enjoys running half-marathons, hiking, and skiing, Vogue reports. And when they're not doing those things or taking care of their toddler, Macallister, they're mostly working.
'We continue to do work in the evening. There's never a distinct line between work and home,' Bogue tells Vogue in a 2009 story. 'Marissa's work is such a natural extension of her. It's not something she needs to shed at the end of the day.'
Earlier this year, fashion designer Tom Ford announced that he had married the fashion journalist Richard Buckley after being together for 27 years.
They met when Ford was 25 and Buckley was 38 at the offices of Women's Wear Daily, where Buckley was the fashion editor.
According to a 2011 story in Out Magazine, Ford felt like he knew everything about Buckley the first night they had drinks.
Ford stayed by Buckley's side when he later was diagnosed with throat cancer, and today, they have a two-year-old son together.
'Richard and I are bound together, and I think that's what that recognition is when you look someone in the eyes and you feel like you've known them forever,' Ford tells Out Magazine. 'It is a kind of coming home.'
David and Cheryl Einhorn married in 1993, according to a Business Insider story on David Einhorn's life.
David Einhorn is the founder of the influential hedge found Greenlight Capital, which manages $US5 billion worth of assets.
Meanwhile, Cheryl is an important figure in the finance world in her own right. She is an award-winning financial journalist and media consultant who has written for Barron's and The New York Times. Presently, she is an adjunct professor at Columbia's business and journalism schools. She also holds the distinction of being the one to come up with the name for Greenlight Capital, David writes in his book, 'Fooling Some of the People All of the Time.'
Marie-Josée (advisor to the New York Federal Reserve) and Henry Kravis (Kohlberg Kravis Roberts cofounder)
Marie-Josée and Henry Kravis are one of finance's most prominent couples, having been married now for 20 years.
Marie-Josée Kravis is an extremely successful economist and a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's International Advisory Committee, where she works alongside heavyweights like Goldman Sachs chief Lloyd Blankfein and HSBC chair Stephen Green.
Henry Kravis has a net worth of $US5 billion and is the cofounder of the legendary private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts.
Together, they share a passion for the arts expressed through their philanthropic ventures. Marie-Josée Kravis is currently president of the Museum of Modern Art.
With a combined 756,000 Twitter followers between them, Ezra Klein and Annie Lowrey, both 30 years old, are two of the most successful young people in media.
At the beginning of 2014, Klein left his job running the Washington Post's policy site Wonkblog to become editor-in-chief of Vox.com, an explanatory journalism site under the Vox Media umbrella. In its first year in existence, the site already has more than 10 million monthly visitors, according to The New York Times.
Lowrey is a Harvard graduate and economics reporter who recently moved from The New York Times to New York Magazine. She's also made appearances on shows like PBS NewsHour and The Rachel Maddow Show.
When they got married in 2011, they sent out simultaneous tweets announcing the news, The New York Observer reports.
Because Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are two of the entertainment world's most controversial and popular stars, it's easy to forget their business acumen.
Kardashian is a certifiable fashion mogul, having launched a Sears clothing line, her own perfume, and a jewelry line. Even her mobile game, 'Kim Kardashian: Hollywood,' brought in more than $US40 million in the third quarter of 2014.
West has also designed several fashion lines, and collaborated with Nike on the insanely popular Air Yeezy sneakers (he's now working with Adidas).
Together, they take care of their daughter, North West, whom Kanye calls on the phone every day while he is touring.
Internet media mogul Barry Diller and fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg (of DvF fame) first met in the 70s at a party Diller threw for the Hollywood agent Sue Mengers, The New York Daily News reports.
Von Furstenberg describes the initial meeting as inspiring a 'very, very, violent passion' in a Harper's Bazaar story, and the pair maintained an on-and-off relationship for several decades before finally marrying in 2001.
When they are not busy with their respective business pursuits, they enjoy hiking, swimming, and spending time on Diller's yacht, which von Furstenberg tells Harper's Bazaar has 'become our home.'
According to Forbes, Jay Z is the world's third wealthiest hip-hop artist, with a net worth of $US520 million. He cofounded his own music label, Roc-A-Fella Records in 1995, and later helped launch the lucrative Rocawear clothing line, from which he made $US204 million when he sold his stake in the company in 2007. More recently, he created the talent management agency and record label Roc Nation.
Meanwhile, Beyoncé's net worth is estimated by Wealth-X to be around $US440 million. The insanely popular singer has lucrative endorsement deals with H&M and Pepsi.
Their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, was born in early 2012.
Microsoft cofounder and then-CEO Bill Gates first met his future wife, Melinda Gates, four months into her time as an employee at the company, at a trade show in 1987.
The Guardian reports that Bill asked her out after bumping into her in a parking lot months later. Melinda Gates has had a profound influence on the world's richest man ever since, with the pair getting married in 1994.
A Business Insider story from earlier this year credits Melinda with helping Bill mellow out as he has gotten older, and it was Melinda who first pushed him to start doing philanthropy, The Guardian reports.
Today, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has an endowment of $US42.3 billion and is one of the world's most important philanthropic organisations.
