13 Power Couples Who Rule The Business World

Richard Buckley and Tom Ford.

Earlier this year, fashion designer Tom Ford announced that he had married the fashion journalist Richard Buckley after being together for 27 years.

They met when Ford was 25 and Buckley was 38 at the offices of Women's Wear Daily, where Buckley was the fashion editor.

According to a 2011 story in Out Magazine, Ford felt like he knew everything about Buckley the first night they had drinks.

Ford stayed by Buckley's side when he later was diagnosed with throat cancer, and today, they have a two-year-old son together.

'Richard and I are bound together, and I think that's what that recognition is when you look someone in the eyes and you feel like you've known them forever,' Ford tells Out Magazine. 'It is a kind of coming home.'