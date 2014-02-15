20 Of Wall Street's Hottest Power Couples

In honour of Valentine’s Day, we’ve decided to feature some of the hottest power couples on Wall Street.
The range here is wide. We have fund managers who date well-known actresses. We have bankers who are married to attorneys and television anchors. We even have someone who is married to a princess.
We wish them all a Happy Valentine’s Day.
Now let’s meet them.
Status: Married
Him: O'Neill, 39, is a partner and head of research at Noster Capital, a value investing hedge fund. He doesn't have a royal title.
Her: She's a Swedish princess.
Fun Fact: They're expecting the birth of their first child very soon. They plan to have the baby in New York.
Status: Dating
Her: She's the younger sister of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.
Him: He's a tall, blue-eyed stockbroker for Deutsche Bank based in London.
Status: Married
Her: Daughter of President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton. She has previously worked for Mckinsey & Co. and Avenue Capital.
Him: He's a partner at Eaglevale Partners LP. He has previously worked at Goldman Sachs and New York-based hedge fund G3 Capital.
Fun Fact: Mezvinskys' parents were both members of Congress.
Status: Engaged
Her: She a broadcast journalist/talk show host.
Him: He's a partner at Brown Brothers Harriman.
Fun Fact: They dated for two years and got engaged last year. They're reportedly planning a wedding ceremony in the Hamptons early this summer.
Status: Married
Her: She's a fashion blogger who is best known for The Man Repeller.
Him: He works at UBS Wealth Management as a Director in Structured Products Development, according to his LinkedIn.
Fun Fact: They first met at a Halloween party when she was going to Yeshiva Day School and he was a student at NYU, according to Town & Country.
Status: Married
Her: She recently started a hedge fund Kenbelle Capital. She's most famous for her bearish Citi call in 2007 during her bank analyst days.
Him: He's a retired WWE professional wrestler who used the stage name was John Bradshaw Layfield. He's also a financial analyst for Fox News.
Fun fact: The met on the set of Fox News' ''Bulls & Bears' back in 2003.
Status: Dating
Her: The 27-year-old Olsen twin is known for her role as Michelle Tanner on Full House. She's also made several films in her career with her fraternal twin sister, Ashley. The Olsen twins also have a fashion empire worth about $US1 billion.
Him: Sarkozy, 44, is a managing director and head of the global financial services group at private equity firm the Carlyle Group. Prior to joining Carlyle, Sarkozy was the global co-head of the financial institutions group at UBS, and also worked at Credit Suisse for 11 years.
Fun Fact: Sarkozy is also the younger half-brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy.
Status: Dating
Her: Thurman is an actress known for her roles in Quentin Tarantino's 'Pulp Fiction' and 'Kill Bill' films.
Him: Busson, 51, is a French hedge funder and the founder of fund-of-funds company EIM Group, which he founded in 1992.
Fun Fact(s): In July 2012, Thurman gave birth to their daughter Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence Thurman-Busson.
Thurman and Busson were engaged after they began dating in 2007, but that relationship ended in November 2009. They got back together in 2011.
Status: Married
Her: Gabrielle de Heinrich Sacconaghi is a native of Canada who works as a consultant for art buyers. She graduated from McGill University and she received her master's in international relations from Cambridge, according to the New York Times.
Him: He's a billionaire hedge fund manager who runs Moore Capital Management. He's known for being an environmentalist, conservationist and outdoor sportsman.
Fun fact: They were married in a civil ceremony at their apartment in 2007.
Status: Married
Her: Sonia Tudor Jones (Sonia Klein) is a former Australian fashion model. She's also a big yogi and has been practicing yoga for more than a decade. In fact, she's a teacher-certified Ashtanga practitioner and the JOIS Yoga studios founder, which teaches Ashtanga.
Him: Legendary global macro hedge fund manager.
Status: Married
Her: Cheryl Einhorn (Cheryl Beth Strauss) graduated magna cum laude from Cornell University. She's an award-winning financial reporter who is currently working as a media consultant, according to a bio on Columbia Business School's website. She's also an adjunct professor at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and an adjunct at the Columbia Business School.
Him: Greenlight Capital founder, famed short-seller and big time poker player.
Fun fact: Cheryl is the one who came up with the name Greenlight for the hedge fund, Einhorn wrote in his book 'Fooling Some People All The Time.'
Status: Married
Her: Christine Schwarzman (Christine Hearst) She's the daughter of an NYC firefighter and she grew up on Long Island. She's also a former intellectual property lawyer. Christine married Schwarzman a few years after divorcing Austin Hearst, a Hearst publishing heir.
Him: The billionaire CEO of private equity firm the Blackstone Group.
Fun Fact: Today is Schwarzman's 67th birthday.
Status: Married
Her: Marie-Josée Kravis is a well-known Canadian economist specializing in public policy. She was the executive director of the Hudson Institute of Montreal. She is currently a Hudson Institute Senior Fellow and vice chair of the board of trustees, according to her bio. She's also the president of the Museum of Modern Art's board of trustees.
Him: He's a billionaire private equity tycoon and co-founder of KKR.
Fun fact: She's Kravis' third wife and they were married in 1994 in a ceremony in the Metropolitan Club of New York, which they announced later during a dinner with friends and family, according to an article in the New York Times.
Status: Married
Her: Lisa Perry is a fashion designer who moved to New York to attend Fashion Institute of Technology. She's known for making dresses with 1960s inspired silhouettes and colours and she has a flagship store located on Madison Avenue.
Him: Hedge fund manager who runs Perry Capital.
Status: Married
Her: Laura Blankfein (Laura Susan Jacobs) graduated from the Fieldston School and magna cum laude from Barnard College, and received her law degree from Georgetown University, according to an engagement announcement in the New York Times. She's a former corporate lawyer and worked at Phillips, Nizer, Benjamin, Krim & Ballon in New York.
Him: CEO of Goldman Sachs
Fun fact: The Blankfeins have three children -- Alex, Jonathan and Rachel.
Status: Married
Her: Allison Lutnick (Allison Lambert) is a lawyer. She went to University of Maryland for undergrad at law school at Yeshiva University.
Him: CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald
Status: Married
Her: Alison Niederauer is an attorney. Alison graduated from Vassar College with a degree in psychology. She received her law degree from Fordham Law School. After passing the bar in New York and New Jersey, Alison clerked for Federal Magistrate Judge John Caden in the EDNY. Alison serves on the board of Autism Speaks. Her son Liam has Asperger's Syndrome.
Him: CEO of NYSE
Fun fact: The Niederauers have three kids Amanda, Liam and Eva.
Status: Married
Her: Erin Burnett, affectionately known as the 'Street Sweetie' during her CNBC days, is a CNN anchor for her show 'OutFront.'
Him: David Thomas Rubulotta is managing director in high-yield sales at Citibank. He was previously employed by Lehman Brothers where he worked in trading.
Fun fact: They welcomed their first child in November.
Status: Married
Her: She's a former CNBC anchor turned Fox Business Network anchor/Fox News anchor.
Him: He's the CEO of WisdomTree Investments. He previously worked in M&A at Bear Stearns. His father was the late Saul Steinberg best known for his takeover of Reliance Insurance and founding Telemundo in the 1980s.
Status: Married
Her: She's a star anchor at Bloomberg Television. She previously worked at Deustche Bank.
Him: He's a managing director of US Structured Derivatives at Credit Suisse.
Fun Fact: They met while they were competing in the same global training program at Credit Suisse.
