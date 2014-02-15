18 Powerful Couples Who Rule The Tech World

A few years ago, Aaron Hirschhorn and his wife Karine went to visit their family on the east coast. They left their two dogs, Rocky and Rambo, in a kennel. It cost them $US1,400 -- more than their trip -- and Rocky hid under Hirschhorn's desk for the next two days.

The pair started brainstorming better solutions and then spent 2011 turning their home into a dog-sitting hotspot. Over the course of the year, they took in 100 dogs when friends went out of town.

The result was DogVacay, a network of local dog sitters, which has raised $US22 million from investors such as First Round Capital, Benchmark, and Andreessen Horowitz.