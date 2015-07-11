24 power couples at Allen & Co.'s annual 'summer camp for billionaires'

Scott Olson/Getty ImageBillionaire businessman François-Henri Pinault with his Oscar-nominated actress-wife, Salma Hayek.
Millionaires, billionaires, tech execs, and their better halves have all descended upon Sun Valley, Idaho, for the investment bank Allen & Co.’s 33rd annual weeklong conference, aka summer camp for billionaires.
And it has become a family affair.
From François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek to Diane von Fürstenberg and Barry Diller, check out which power couples are at this year’s conference.
Barry Diller, chairman and senior executive of IAC, is accompanied at this year's conference by his legendary fashion designer wife, Diane von Fürstenberg.
Mark Zuckerberg took a moment out of his busy day to chat with his pediatrician wife, Priscilla Chan, and Dan Rose, VP of Business Development and Monetisation at Facebook.
Months after calling off their second attempt at divorce, Elon Musk attended with his English actress wife, Talulah Riley.
Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, and her husband Jesse Itzler, co-founder of Marquis Jet, took advantage of the food situation.
Robert Iger, chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Co., and his wife, TV corespondent Willow Bay.
Hollywood megaproducer Brian Grazer, cochairman of Imagine Entertainment, brought along his fiancée, Veronica Smiley, chief marketing officer at the hotel management company SBE.
Tamara Mellon, cofounder and former chief creative officer of Jimmy Choo shoes, was spotted at the conference solo on Thursday, but her fiancé, Michael Ovitz, former president of The Walt Disney Co., was also in attendance.
This year Ovitz was spotted with Zynga cofounder Mark Pincus, who was accompanied by his wife, Ali Pincus, cofounder of One Kings Lane.
John William Henry, principal owner of the The Boston Globe, the Boston Red Sox, and Liverpool Football Club, arrived with his wife, Linda, managing director at The Boston Globe and the cofounder of HUBweek.
Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube, and her husband Dennis Troper, a director of product management at Google for over 12 years.
Danny Rimer, partner at Index Ventures, brought his wife Manizeh Rimer, a yoga teacher who started a Jivamukti Yoga centre in London and teaches classes at Twitter and Dropbox.
Bendet is a regular at the conference with her husband Eric Eisner, founder and CEO of Double E Pictures.
David Levin, president and CEO of McGraw-Hill Education, with wife Lindsay Levin, who spent the first 15 years of her career building entrepreneurial companies in the UK. In 2001, she founded Leaders' Quest as her 'last start-up.'
Brian Krzanich, Chief Executive Officer of Intel, with wife Brandee, a Harvard Business School grad who started a Montessori school in Phoenix.
Peter Karmanos, owner and CEO of the Carolina Hurricanes, and his wife Danialle, who started a 'Work It Out' program at the Children's Hospital of Michigan to promote health in mind, body and spirit through a yoga-based approach.
Nirav Tolia, cofounder and CEO of Nextdoor, with wife, Megha Tolia, whose LinkedIn says she is a business director at Method Products.
James Murdoch, CEO of 21st Century Fox, with wife, Kathryn, cofounder of the Quadrivium Foundation, which supports inclusive, solutions-based organisations that are grounded in science and economics. Kathryn advocates aligning economic and environmental health.
Billionaire financier Henry Kravis, co-founder of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., and wife Marie-Josée Kravis, a businesswoman and philanthropist who serves on the international advisory board of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and on the boards of Publicis S.A. and LVMH.
Brazil's richest man, beer baron and banker Jorge Lemann, with his wife Susanna Lemann, an educator.
Michael Bloomberg is at the conference with girlfriend Diana Taylor, former New York State superintendent of banks.
