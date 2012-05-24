We Experienced New York's Most Famous Power Breakfast

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider
The Loews Regency Hotel on Park Avenue is known for its “Power Breakfast” where some of the biggest power players in finance and politics like to dine.The breakfast apparently originated in the 1970s during a period of economic downturn in New York City, when then-Loews Corporation CEO Bob Tisch invited business leaders to meet at the hotel for breakfast to brainstorm ideas to help the city recover, according to New York Social Diary.
Since then, it seems the tradition of meeting there for breakfast and networking among those in business and finance has continued.
So we decided to check out just how big of a deal the “Power Breakfast” at the Loews Regency really was…
We were impressed by the drink options. If coffee isn't enough to give you a boost of energy you could order a Red Bull.
At the Power Breakfast you don't have to worry about being short on time. Our food arrived within minutes of ordering it.
By 8 a.m. the restaurant was packed. We didn't spot any big Wall Streeters, but the people next to us were talking about a $10 million financing.
As we were leaving, we spotted other journalists outside the hotel waiting to talk to any power players that may be staying at the hotel. This place is definitely a big deal.
