We Experienced New York's Most Famous Power Breakfast

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

The Loews Regency Hotel on Park Avenue is known for its “Power Breakfast” where some of the biggest power players in finance and politics like to dine.The breakfast apparently originated in the 1970s during a period of economic downturn in New York City, when then-Loews Corporation CEO Bob Tisch invited business leaders to meet at the hotel for breakfast to brainstorm ideas to help the city recover, according to New York Social Diary.



Since then, it seems the tradition of meeting there for breakfast and networking among those in business and finance has continued.

So we decided to check out just how big of a deal the “Power Breakfast” at the Loews Regency really was…

