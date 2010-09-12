Poverty Explodes To Record Highs Under Obama

Photo: Library of Congress

1-in-7 Americans are now considered to be in poverty, according to a report from the AP, based on upcoming census figures.2009, Obama’s first year in office, saw a record jump in the poverty level from 13.2% to 15%. The poverty level is defined as living at $22,025 or below for a family of four.



Also under Obama, Child poverty has jumped from 19% to 20% and among the 18-64 demographic, the level jumped from 11.7% to 12.4%.

The problem for Obama is that the best argument he can make regarding the economy is that things might have been worse had he not done what he did. The reality though is that things are actually bad, as these numbers show.

