History Says Poverty Will Keep Rising And Unemployment Stay High For Years

Gus Lubin

The centre on Budget and Policy Priorities posted two terrifying charts last night, in direct response to NBER’s claim the recession was over (via @TWI_news).

First, that shocking one-in-seven poverty figure will get worse if it follows the course of past recessions:

chart

Second, unemployment won’t drop for a long time:

chart

