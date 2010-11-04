POVERTY ON WALL STREET As Bonuses Plummet 12%

Photo: Flickr/trioculus

The funeral dirge has begun on Wall Street, where bonuses will drop an average of 12% this year.The hit will be the biggest in fixed-income trading. Investment bankers will do about the same as last year.



This means the average Goldman employee (secretaries and janitors included) will only make ~10X the average American family income this year, down from last year’s ~15X.

Some details from Bloomberg’s Christine Harper:

Goldman’s trading bonus pool is down a horrifying 26% from last year

JP Morgan’s i-bankers will make 16% less

Bank of America is up

M&A bonuses will be flat to up 5%

Fixed-income bonuses may drop 30%

And here are the numbers for the first nine months:

Company Comp Employees Comp/<br /> Employee<br /><br />Bank of America $26.3bn 284,169 $92,723<br /><br />Citigroup $18.64bn 258,000 $72,264<br /><br />Credit Suisse CHF11.23bn 50,500 CHF222,337<br /><br />Deutsche Bank EU9.59bn 82,504 EU116,285<br /><br />Goldman Sachs $13.72bn 35,400 $387,655<br /><br />JPMorgan Chase $21.55bn 236,810 $91,014<br /><br />Morgan Stanley $11.99bn 62,864 $190,682<br /><br />UBS CHF13.14bn 64,583 CHF203,506<br />

