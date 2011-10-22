Poverty Is Way Up In Almost Every US City

Photo: Rich / facebook

Despite a year of economic growth following the end the recession in 2009, the number of poor rose in nearly every area of the U.S. in 2010.Citing new U.S. Census data released Thursday, Reuters reports that New Mexico and Mississippi have more than one in five people living in poverty; the highest in the nation.



With the nation’s lowest rate, New Hampshire came in at 8.3 per cent, the only state under 10 per cent.

Unemployment skyrocketed in 2007 and has yet to pick back up, leaving many families struggling to take care of their basic needs.

While poverty expanded, it also deepened, with 6.8 per cent of individuals drawing incomes of about half the government’s poverty threshold.

The census data looked at 366 metropolitan areas and found the hardest hit in the U.S. was Washington, D.C., where one out of every 10 people had an income less than 50 per cent of the poverty threshold.

In 2009, for an individual under 65, that was $11,161 or $21,756 for a family of four.

