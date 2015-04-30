These photos capture the grim reality of life in Baltimore's poorest neighbourhoods

Over the past several days, the streets of Baltimore have erupted into chaos. Riots were sparked by anger over the recent death of Freddie Grey, who suffered a fatal spine injury while in police custody, but the seeds of that anger were sown long ago.

As Baltimore City Councilman Nick Mosby told Fox News on Tuesday, the protests are about the “social economics of poor, urban America.”

Mosby described those protesting in the community as “showing decades old of anger, frustration for a system that’s failed them.”

AP photographer Patrick Semansky captured the poverty-stricken state of the Baltimore’s poorest neighbourhoods in a photo essay in 2013. It seems especially relevant today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.