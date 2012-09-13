11 Heartbreaking Facts About Poverty In America

People line-up to receive food at a distribution point that was handed out by the Food Bank of the Southern Tier Mobile Food Pantry in Deposit, New York.
Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Nearly one-in-six Americans remain below the poverty line as the country grapples with low growth and moderate jobs growth, new data from the Census Bureau shows.To qualify for poverty a family of four must earn less than $22,811
In its report released today, the Census Bureau painted a detailed picture of the difficulty many Americans are facing, including declining household earnings.
Below, 11 sad statistics from the report.
- 46.2 million Americans are under the poverty line — that’s 15.7 per cent of the country
- 1-in-15 American households earned less than $11,406, the second highest percentage since 1967
- Median household incomes fell 1.5 per cent to $50,100
- 48.6 million Americans did not have health insurance in 2011 (down from 2010)
- 9.4 per cent of children did not have health insurance
- The bottom 10 per cent of earners made the same amount of money in 2011 as they did in 1994
- Women continued to earn 77 per cent of what men earned
- 27.6 per cent of Black Americans were in poverty
- 25.3 per cent of Hispanic Americans were in poverty
- 9.8 per cent of White Americans were in poverty
- More than one-fifth of those under 18 were in poverty
The Census’ report included charts that illustrate how key trends have evolved over time.
Real Median Earnings and Women's-to-Men's Earnings Ratio: 1960 to 2011 (Full-time, year-round workers)
