11 Heartbreaking Facts About Poverty In America

People line-up to receive food at a distribution point that was handed out by the Food Bank of the Southern Tier Mobile Food Pantry in Deposit, New York.

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Nearly one-in-six Americans remain below the poverty line as the country grapples with low growth and moderate jobs growth, new data from the Census Bureau shows.To qualify for poverty a family of four must earn less than $22,811



In its report released today, the Census Bureau painted a detailed picture of the difficulty many Americans are facing, including declining household earnings.

Below, 11 sad statistics from the report.

46.2 million Americans are under the poverty line — that’s 15.7 per cent of the country

1-in-15 American households earned less than $11,406, the second highest percentage since 1967

Median household incomes fell 1.5 per cent to $50,100

48.6 million Americans did not have health insurance in 2011 (down from 2010)

9.4 per cent of children did not have health insurance

The bottom 10 per cent of earners made the same amount of money in 2011 as they did in 1994

Women continued to earn 77 per cent of what men earned

27.6 per cent of Black Americans were in poverty

25.3 per cent of Hispanic Americans were in poverty

9.8 per cent of White Americans were in poverty

More than one-fifth of those under 18 were in poverty

The Census’ report included charts that illustrate how key trends have evolved over time.

