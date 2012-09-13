11 Heartbreaking Facts About Poverty In America

Eric Platt
Poverty Food Pantry Economy Recession Depression AmericansPeople line-up to receive food at a distribution point that was handed out by the Food Bank of the Southern Tier Mobile Food Pantry in Deposit, New York.

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Nearly one-in-six Americans remain below the poverty line as the country grapples with low growth and moderate jobs growth, new data from the Census Bureau shows.To qualify for poverty a family of four must earn less than $22,811

In its report released today, the Census Bureau painted a detailed picture of the difficulty many Americans are facing, including declining household earnings.

Below, 11 sad statistics from the report.

  • 46.2 million Americans are under the poverty line — that’s 15.7 per cent of the country
  • 1-in-15 American households earned less than $11,406, the second highest percentage since 1967
  • Median household incomes fell 1.5 per cent to $50,100
  • 48.6 million Americans did not have health insurance in 2011 (down from 2010)
  • 9.4 per cent of children did not have health insurance
  • The bottom 10 per cent of earners made the same amount of money in 2011 as they did in 1994
  • Women continued to earn 77 per cent of what men earned
  • 27.6 per cent of Black Americans were in poverty
  • 25.3 per cent of Hispanic Americans were in poverty
  • 9.8 per cent of White Americans were in poverty
  • More than one-fifth of those under 18 were in poverty

The Census’ report included charts that illustrate how key trends have evolved over time.

Real Median Household Income: 1967 to 2011

Real Median Household Income by Race and Hispanic Origin of Householder: 1967 to 2011

Real Household Income at Selected Percentiles: 1967 to 2011

Distribution of Family Size Adjusted Income 2011

Real Median Earnings and Women's-to-Men's Earnings Ratio: 1960 to 2011 (Full-time, year-round workers)

Poverty Rate and Number in Poverty: 1959 to 2011

Poverty Rates by Race and Hispanic Origin: 1959 to 2011

Poverty Rates by Age: 1959 to 2011

People With Income Below Specified Ratio of Their Poverty Thresholds: 1967 to 2011

People Without Health Insurance Coverage: 1987 to 2011

People by Type of Health Insurance Coverage: 1999 to 2011

Uninsured Rates by Race and Hispanic Origin: 1999 to 2011

Those are difficult charts paint a difficult picture in the U.S.


