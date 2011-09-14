The Census Department Just Released Some Shameful New Data About Poverty In America

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Census Bureau data is out on 2010, and it confirmed the recession’s deep impact on Americans.

From the report:

Household income dropped under $50,000 since 2009 to $49,445

46.2 million people were under poverty in 2010, up from 43.6 million in 2009

That’s the largest number of people under poverty since 1959

The nation’s official poverty rate in 2010 jumped to 15.1 per cent, up from 14.3 per cent in 2009

The numbers go much further, telling a difficult story for many black and Hispanic Americans, who were some of the hardest impacted in 2010.

