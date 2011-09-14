The Census Department Just Released Some Shameful New Data About Poverty In America

Eric Platt
The Census Bureau data is out on 2010, and it confirmed the recession’s deep impact on Americans.

From the report:

  • Household income dropped under $50,000 since 2009 to $49,445
  • 46.2 million people were under poverty in 2010, up from 43.6 million in 2009
  • That’s the largest number of people under poverty since 1959
  • The nation’s official poverty rate in 2010 jumped to 15.1 per cent, up from 14.3 per cent in 2009

The numbers go much further, telling a difficult story for many black and Hispanic Americans, who were some of the hardest impacted in 2010.

Average household income fell 2.3% from 2009 to $49,445

  • Household income fell below $50,000
  • To be classified under the poverty line, a family of four earned less than $22,113 in 2010
  • Since 2007, the number of full-time working men dropped by 6.6 million while the number of women declined by 2.8 million
  • Women who worked full time earned 77 cents on the dollar

Source: U.S. Cenus Bureau

2.6 million more people fell below the poverty line in 2010 - enough to fill Madison Square Garden 130 times

  • The poverty rate was the highest since 1993
  • In 2010, married-couple families under poverty increased 400,000 to 3.6 million
  • For family households with a female but no male present, 31.6% were in poverty, up from 29.9% in 2009
  • For families with a male householder but no female present, 880,000 remained under the poverty line.

Source: U.S. Cenus Bureau

South hit hardest, average median household income fell to $45,492, the lowest of all regions

  • Household earnings in the South fell to $45,492, down 1.9%
  • In the Northeast, the same figure dropped 1.2% to $53,283
  • For the Midwest and West, earnings declined to $48,445 and $53,142, respectively

Source: U.S. Cenus Bureau

Asians saw biggest percentage drop in income, but remained number one by race (earning $9,688 more than the next racial group)

  • The number of Asian households under poverty actually declined in 2010 to 12.1%
  • 1,729,000 Asians were under poverty

Source: U.S. Cenus Bureau

Hispanic and black households continued to earn the least, with $37,759 and $32,068, respectively

  • 10.6 million blacks were under the poverty line in 2010
  • 13.2 million Hispanics were under the poverty line in 2010
  • Both of those numbers increased from 2009, with more than 1.6 million more black and Hispanics in poverty

Source: U.S. Cenus Bureau

Foreign born citizens averaged a 2% drop in earnings, while non-citizen household earnings fell to $36,000

  • Native born households earned $50,288, down 2% from 2009
  • Foreign born naturalized citizen households earned $52,642, down 0.4% from 2009
  • Meanwhile, non citizen households earned $36,401, down 0.8%

Source: U.S. Cenus Bureau

Doubled-up households increased by 2.0 million to 21.8 million (this includes children moving back in with their parents post college)

  • 5.9 million young adults between 25-34 lived with their parents in 2010
  • That's up from 4.7 million in 2009 - or 2.3 percentage points
  • Children who moved back in with their parents benefited from shared resources and multiple incomes, qualifying only 8.4% of them under poverty
  • If these young adults had lived on their own, 45.3% would have an income below the poverty line

Source: U.S. Cenus Bureau

For children under 18, the poverty rate jumped to 22%

  • Those aged 15 to 24 saw wages decline 9%

Source: U.S. Cenus Bureau

The Census data doesn't tell the whole story.
