New Footage From Last Year's Epic Red Bull Space Jump Shows Felix Baumgartner Handling A Wild Spin 24 Miles Above Earth

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner’s supersonic free fall from 24 miles above Earth, Red Bull released an incredible video showing footage from cameras watching his helmet, arms, and feet. You might not be able to handle its 9:25 duration, but it is worth checking out at least a couple minutes to get your adrenaline pumping.

You will notice that Baumgartner’s vitals and mission stats accompany the footage in real time. Only 24 seconds into the fall, the blue halo of the Earth still visible, he goes into a wild spin, which lasts for almost a minute.

His heart is pumping at an intense rate for the fall’s duration (averaging about 160bpm) and when he is finally able to power through the spin by adjusting his arms, his heart rate pushes 190 for a moment (around 1:28). The video will make you appreciate the level of physical effort Baumgartner exerted on his fall down.

His free-fall lasts four minutes and 20 seconds, at which point he opens his parachute for a smoother ride down the remaining 8,000 ft (1.5 miles). With his ‘chute open, you can listen to him talk to the command center. At 5:28, he flips open his visor, probably to ensure everything with his suit and parachute is working correctly.

At 8:00, you can see a helicopter in the distance hovering near Baumgartner’s altitude. At 9:00 you can watch his feet hit the ground, and he methodically detaches the chute and prepares to board the approaching chopper.

You can also watch a full-length documentary, as well as a CGI recreation of the event and a Q&A with Baumgartner. You won’t mind the commercialization of the whole event by Red Bull and the music subscription service Rdio, because the footage is just so damn cool.

