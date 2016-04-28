A new workout where people pretend to play the drums is taking LA by storm

POUND is a full-body cardio jam session that is taking Los Angeles by storm. Developed by two female drummers, the workout uses drumsticks specifically designed for exercise to help participants burn up to 900 calories in a 45-minute class through intense cardio, conditioning and strength training, as well as yoga- and pilates-inspired moves.

Story by Lisa Ryan and editing by A.C. Fowler

