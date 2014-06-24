British Pound Tanks After BoE Chief Makes Dovish Noises

A couple weeks ago, Bank of England chief Mark Carney sent a chill down the spine of global markets when he said rate hikes might come sooner than expected.

Now it sounds like we’re getting a little walkback.

In comments today, he’s emphasising that wage growth has been surprisingly muted and that the system still has slack, meaning inflation isn’t a big risk.

So now it sounds like there’s no rush for the Bank of England to raise rates.

As such, the pound is tanking

From FinViz:

