Dollar And Euro Slaughtered By Shockingly Good U.K. Unemployment Data

Vincent Fernando, CFA

The U.K. was just blessed with a rare piece of good news on the economic front — on Wednesday the U.K. office of national statistics said that “the number of Britons claiming unemployment benefits fell unexpectedly in February by the biggest amount since November 1997.” according to Alphaville.

The resulting pound spike was sharp and sudden. The euro was slammed:

 

chart

As was the dollar:

chart

