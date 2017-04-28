The pound is losing momentum against the dollar after worse than expected GDP numbers

LONDON — Sterling is losing some of its earlier momentum against the dollar on Friday morning after worse than expected GDP figures.

The pound rose strongly against the dollar in early trade on Friday to reach as high as $US1.2944. But sterling is pulling back after GDP figures released at 9.30 a.m. BST (4.30 a.m. ET) showed the economy grew by just 0.3% in the first quarter, less than economists expected.

Here’s how the pound looks against the dollar at 9.38 a.m. BST (4.38 a.m. ET):

