The pound is gaining slightly on the dollar and euro

The pound is gaining slightly on the dollar and the euro on Wednesday, after weakness in the prior session.
Sterling is up 0.05% against the dollar to $US1.2971 at 7.45 a.m. BST (2.45 a.m. ET):
The pound is up 0.09% against the euro at 7.50 a.m. BST (2.50 a.m. ET):
The slight improvements come despite British Prime Minister Theresa May raising the terrorist threat level to its highest possible point, following the bombing of an Ariane Grande concert in Manchester on Monday night that left 22 people dead and 59 injured.
