The pound is flat after the Manchester bombing

The pound is dipping very against the dollar and euro on Tuesday morning after a suspected terrorist attack in Manchester.
At least 22 people have died and over 50 injured after an explosion at Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert.
CMC Markets chief market analyst Michael Hewson says in an early morning email: “The pound had a rather disappointing start to the week and appears to have been broadly unaffected by last night’s terror in Manchester.”
Sterling is down 0.11% against the euro at 7.00 a.m. BST (3.00 a.m. ET):
The pound is down around 0.07% against the dollar at 7.00 a.m. BST (3.00 a.m. ET):
